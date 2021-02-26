Ujjain: Literati, social workers mourn demise of President Award winning teacher

Ujjain: Rajrani Singhal has been a renowned name in the field of school education. She passed away on February 17, in Indore and the news of her demise came as a huge shock to the those who are working in the field of education and social service of Ujjain.

A tribute meet was organised to pay homage to the departed soul. Paying tribute to her legacy, writer Pushpa Chaurasia said that with the departure of Rajrani, there is a feeling of grief in the social life and education community. Her departure is considered to be an irreparable loss for Ujjain. Thinker and critique Ashok Waqt remembered Singhal and said that she will always be recalled as a social worker, a distinguished teacher, and poetess. The entire literary community of Ujjain paid their homage to the late educationalist.

Rajrani Singhal made her mark with her hard work, discipline, and dedication. She had also made her own unique identity as a philanthropist. She served as a teacher at Nutan School, Ujjain for 39 years and later retired as a principal of the institution.

During her tenure, she taught thousands of students and pioneered in helping poor students in the session. She would even pay tuition fee of many students from her salary and saved them from being deprived of education. She was conferred with the President's Award in 1988 by former president R Venkataraman.

She was also the president of Lions Club Ujjain Surbhi and Classic and also an active president of Agarwal Mahila Mandal. She also played a significant role in Agroha Women Development Committee and was an active member of Madhav Club Ujjain too. She was also associated with Ujjain Mahila Mandal, Seva Bharti Mahila Mandal, Marwari Mahila Mandal as well as Vaishya Samaj.