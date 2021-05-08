Ujjain: Liquor supply amid second wave of corona; traffickers meet with accident on Dewas Road

Ujjain: Smuggling of liquor continues despite imposition of the Janta Curfew in the Ujjain district.

In the early hours of Saturday, the bike on which smugglers were transporting liquor from Ujjain met with an accident near the HP petrol pump in Narwar on Dewas Road.

The smugglers fell on the road and sustained injuries. Bottles of liquor broke after hitting the hard surface and the smell of alcohol spread all around.

The police rushed to admit the injured to a hospital. The source and destination of the liquor bottles is being ascertained.

The smuggling of liquor has also raised questions over the policing in the district.

When liquor shops are closed, where is this liquor brought from and where is it being supplied?, asked an onlooker.