Ujjain: State Human Rights Commission directs authorities to initiate action against culprits of hooch deaths

Ujjain: The State Human Rights Commission (HRC) has directed the authorities concerned to take legal action with regard to dozens of deaths which occurred due to spurious liquor across the State in recent past.

Acting on a complaint of city-based social worker Harsh Shukla, the HRC issued the directives to chief secretary, principal secretary, commercial tax department and DGP (all Bhopal) and excise commissioner (Gwalior) among others.

In his complaint, Shukla termed the recent deaths of dozens after consuming spurious liquor in Ujjain, Morena and other districts as genocide and had sought imposition of total prohibition in the State.

Shukla alleged that instead of discouraging the sale of liquor, the government is promoting its sale by issuing different orders. “The decision to allow serving of liquor till 2 am is an step to play with the life of people during Covid-19 outbreak,” he added.