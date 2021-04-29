Ujjain: Initiatives that provide respite amid grim corona situation

Ujjain: Some initiative which came to fore on Thursday will bring a sigh of relief to locals amid second wave of corona.

Dance prayer to eradicate corona

On the International Dance Day, a live programme titled as ‘Prarthana’ was performed by the artists of the Nrityaradhana Nritya Mandir under the direction of Khushboo Panchal. The dance presentation invoked God to eradicate the corona. Last year too, the group presented a corona-based dance which won accolades on social media. Khushboo believes that the dance is akin the story of a soul, which is expressed through body. It is an excellent medium of communication, she added.

Six more hospitals to treat corona patients

On the advice of Dr Anoop Nigam, the president of MP Indian Medical Association, the state government, has allowed six small hospitals to treat corona patients under Ayushman Yojana temporarily. Over 4,500 Ayushman card holders will benefit from the move. Names of thousands of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians have also been forwarded to provide benefit of Ayushman Yojana. The cardholders can now also avail corona treatment at city’s Mewar Hospital, Ortho Hospital, Ujjainn Charitable Trust Hospital and Research Center, Sri GD Birla Memorial Health Center, Global Orthopedic Center, Bagdi Fracture Trauma and Surgical Hospital. On April 12 at the state-level meeting on Covid-19 situation, Dr Nigam gave the said suggestion to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The government gave its nod to the proposal on April 24.

SRKS donates 2 oxygen machines, Rs 1L for treatment of cops

Over 50 police personnel have contracted corona while carrying out their duties across the district. On Thursday, Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) state president Shivpratap Singh Chauhan donated 2 oxygen machines and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh for treatment of cops. He or reached the Police Control Room handed over the equipment and the cheque to SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla. ASPs Amarendra Singh and Akashu Bhuria along with Sena’s state organising secretary Jaswant Singh Runji and city president Shubham Singh Rajput were present.

5 tons of oxygen delivered to RDGMC Hospital

A tanker carrying around 5 ton of oxygen arrived at RD Gardi Medical College Hospital on Thursday night. The oxygen from this tanker will be used to refill the 13-ton tanker installed in the college. The news of the arrival of oxygen tanker came as a big relief to the patients admitted at the hospital. Nodal officer Dr Sudhakar Vaidya said that the supply of oxygen was a big feat amid the grim scenario.

10 lieutenants to assist incident commanders

Additional collector Jitendra Singh Chauhan has ordered that 50 employees will assist five incident commanders deputed in the containment areas across the ??Ujjain city. All employees have been ordered to take charge with immediate effect. They are directed to follow the orders and instructions given by the respective incident commanders in letter and spirit. In case of violation of instructions, action will be taken against the employees concerned under sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Control Act-2005 and Section-188 of IPC. Ten personnel have been deputed with every incident commander including Ujjain rural SDM Jagdish Mehra, deputy collector Virendra Singh Dangi, tehsildar Ujjain rural Shrikant Sharma and Purnima Singhi and tehsildar Abhishek Sharma.