Ujjain: Harshita joins basketball training camp

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Basketball player Harshita Hukum Chand Rai joined a training camp at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The camp organised under the guidance of international coach Rajeshwar Rao, Sports Authority of India will end on March 27. Twenty-two basketball players from across India have been selected for the camp.

As a regular player of Ujjain District Basketball Association, Harshita regularly practices at a local basketball court.

Giving this information, coach Vijay Bali said that Harshita performed exceptionally while representing Madhya Pradesh in the national championship, which was organised in Indore from January 1 to 7. She was earlier selected for the school India camp, on the basis of her performance in the national school competition held in Delhi in 2018, but couldn’t participate due to Covid- 19 pandemic and the lockdown. Despite the lockdown, she continued her practice.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:16 AM IST