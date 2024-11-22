Ujjain Groom's Helicopter Baraat To Bring Bride Home; Father Spends ₹11 Lakh On Lavish Wedding

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A groom from Ujjain flew to Mahidpur in a helicopter to bring his bride home on Friday. Arranged by his father, who spent ₹11 lakh for this grand event.

Jagdish Mali, his father, who owns an electric motor binding business, a hotel, and a bar, lives in Sanwarkhedi, Ujjain.

His younger son, Hrithik Mali, married Asha Gundiya, the daughter of Tejulal, in Bheempura near Mahidpur.

For this special occasion, Mali obtained various permissions from the police, district administration, fire department, and PWD. Two helipads were built, one in Ujjain and another near Mahidpur, costing over ₹3 lakh. The helicopter service itself cost ₹8.79 lakh.

On Friday, the groom, along with his parents, sister, and brother-in-law, left Ujjain at 4 PM in the helicopter. Two buses and 50 cars were arranged for the remaining wedding guests.

As the helicopter landed near the bride’s house, it became the center of attention. A car was arranged to take the groom to the bride’s house, where a grand procession with elephants, horses, and four bands entertained the villagers. Additional safety measures, such as guards, an ambulance, and fire trucks, were also in place.

The wedding procession was warmly welcomed by the bride’s family and villagers.

On Saturday morning, the groom will return to Ujjain with his bride in the helicopter. This grand celebration left everyone in awe and created lasting memories for the families and villagers.