 Ujjain Groom's Helicopter Baraat To Bring Bride Home; Father Spends ₹11 Lakh On Lavish Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain Groom's Helicopter Baraat To Bring Bride Home; Father Spends ₹11 Lakh On Lavish Wedding

Ujjain Groom's Helicopter Baraat To Bring Bride Home; Father Spends ₹11 Lakh On Lavish Wedding

Jagdish Mali, his father, who owns an electric motor binding business, a hotel, and a bar, lives in Sanwarkhedi, Ujjain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A groom from Ujjain flew to Mahidpur in a helicopter to bring his bride home on Friday. Arranged by his father, who spent ₹11 lakh for this grand event.

Jagdish Mali, his father, who owns an electric motor binding business, a hotel, and a bar, lives in Sanwarkhedi, Ujjain.

His younger son, Hrithik Mali, married Asha Gundiya, the daughter of Tejulal, in Bheempura near Mahidpur.

Read Also
Indore: One Day Regional Defence MSME Conclave Held; State Players Interact With Defence Mfg Giants
article-image

For this special occasion, Mali obtained various permissions from the police, district administration, fire department, and PWD. Two helipads were built, one in Ujjain and another near Mahidpur, costing over ₹3 lakh. The helicopter service itself cost ₹8.79 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Students In The US Turn To Babysitting Amid Decline In Part-Time Jobs: Report
Indian Students In The US Turn To Babysitting Amid Decline In Part-Time Jobs: Report
Neha Bhasin Opens Up About PMDD, Eating Disorder: 'Would Sit Alone In Dark For 10 Hours, Slowly Losing Myself'
Neha Bhasin Opens Up About PMDD, Eating Disorder: 'Would Sit Alone In Dark For 10 Hours, Slowly Losing Myself'
'Rohit Sharma Should Extend His Paternity Leave': Fans Demand Jasprit Bumrah As Permanent Test Captain After His Heroics On Day 1 In Perth
'Rohit Sharma Should Extend His Paternity Leave': Fans Demand Jasprit Bumrah As Permanent Test Captain After His Heroics On Day 1 In Perth
Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates
Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates

On Friday, the groom, along with his parents, sister, and brother-in-law, left Ujjain at 4 PM in the helicopter. Two buses and 50 cars were arranged for the remaining wedding guests.

Read Also
Indore Welcomes Russian Delegate For 41st Plenary Meeting Of Eurasia Group; DABH Airport Decked Up
article-image

As the helicopter landed near the bride’s house, it became the center of attention. A car was arranged to take the groom to the bride’s house, where a grand procession with elephants, horses, and four bands entertained the villagers. Additional safety measures, such as guards, an ambulance, and fire trucks, were also in place.

The wedding procession was warmly welcomed by the bride’s family and villagers.

On Saturday morning, the groom will return to Ujjain with his bride in the helicopter. This grand celebration left everyone in awe and created lasting memories for the families and villagers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain Groom's Helicopter Baraat To Bring Bride Home; Father Spends ₹11 Lakh On Lavish Wedding

Ujjain Groom's Helicopter Baraat To Bring Bride Home; Father Spends ₹11 Lakh On Lavish Wedding

MP November 22 Weather Update: November Colder Than Previous Years; Chilly Winds Intensifying...

MP November 22 Weather Update: November Colder Than Previous Years; Chilly Winds Intensifying...

MP: Man Shot Dead Outside Home In Dewas, Probe Underway

MP: Man Shot Dead Outside Home In Dewas, Probe Underway

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Students Attend School Under A Tree, On The Carpet; Teachers Call It...

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Students Attend School Under A Tree, On The Carpet; Teachers Call It...

Indore Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies At Yugpurush Dham Aashram; 12th Death In Six Months

Indore Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies At Yugpurush Dham Aashram; 12th Death In Six Months