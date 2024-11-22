 Indore Welcomes Russian Delegate For 41st Plenary Meeting Of Eurasia Group; DABH Airport Decked Up
Indore Welcomes Russian Delegate For 41st Plenary Meeting Of Eurasia Group; DABH Airport Decked Up

The meeting, which commences on November 25, will last four days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Russian Delegate at the DABH Airport |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The financial capital of the state, Indore is all set to host the 41st plenary meeting of Eurasia Group. The 5-day regional meet is being organised under Financial Action Task Force (FATF), from November 25 to 29 .

Guests have started to arrive here. A Delegation from Russia reached Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport on Friday morning. A team led by Indore Development Authority's CEO were present at the airport for welcome of the delegates.

Live performances to add a cultural touch

Amenities like a help desk and a special private lounge have been installed at the airport for the welcome of delegates.

Guests will experience no delays in receiving their baggage, as three counters are being set up in the airport lounge to assist and welcome the delegates. Live performances by artists playing traditional musical instruments will add a warm touch to the reception.

Discussions on ways to tackle terrorism

According to information, the delegates of Russia were the first one to arrive for the ever important meeting. Russian delegation flew in directly from while other partner country delegations will arrive Indore via Mumbai or Delhi. The meeting, which is to be held at city's Brilliant Convention Center, will be witness discussion on ways to counter the menace of terror financing and money laundering.

Help Desk at DABH Airport

Help Desk at DABH Airport |

What is Eurasian Group and How many countries are a part

The Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) is a FATF-style regional body comprising nine member countries: Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Established to promote international standards, EAG focuses on enhancing regional cooperation to counter money laundering and terrorist financing. It conducts mutual evaluations, provides technical assistance, and develops typologies to address financial crimes effectively. EAG is an associate member of the FATF and works closely with global organizations.

What is Financial Action Task Force

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a global inter-governmental organization established in 1989 to develop policies for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes. It sets international standards and monitors their implementation to ensure financial system integrity.

