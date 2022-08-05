Ujjain: Governor honours Ujjain Engineering College teachers for excellent Hindi translation of technical books

UEC Prof AP Shukla receives an appreciation letter from the Governor during a function held in Bhopal | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) professor Dr Apratul Chandra Shukla and associate professor Dr Hemant Parmar have been honoured at a programme organised by RGPV Bhopal.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangu Bhai Patel distributed a letter of appreciation for their contribution as a reviewer of Hindi translation of technical books to be used by first-year students of B Tech and first-year diploma courses run by polytechnic colleges of the state.

In a glittering programme at the RGPV auditorium, the Governor emphasised the need for technical education in the mother tongue and appreciated the initiative taken by the All India Council of Technical Education, New Delhi.

Dr MP Puniya, the vice-chairman of AICTE, who was also present as a special guest, said that AICTE has initiated translation work of technical books not only in Hindi but in other Indian languages as well. He appreciated the contribution of professors of RGPV and allied colleges in carrying out translation in record time.

Dr Rajeev Sharma, member secretary of AICTE, was also present at the function. Dr Sunil Kumar, vice-chancellor of RGPV, presided over the function and outlined the contribution of RGPV in promoting technical education in the mother tongue. He said translation work for higher classes is ongoing and soon many books will be available in Hindi.

UEC principal Dr JK Shrivastava expressed his pleasure and said that this was indeed an achievement for the college.