Ujjain: Gang stealing costly medicines busted, three held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of three persons police claimed to have busted a gang that made away with costly medicines worth Rs 35 lakh from Abhay Agency and Bobal Medical Centre last week. Police have recovered stolen medicines worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused. Delivery boy engaged with one of the agencies is the kingpin of the gang.

The gang active in Dawa Bazar used to sell the stolen medicines to other local chemists at lower prices. Police are likely to register cases against those who bought stolen medicines from the accused.

The mastermind Rohit, who used to work as delivery boy at Abhay Agency, stole the goods from the two agencies along with his two accomplices Mukesh, a resident of Berchha and Jeewan, a resident of Maksi. The accused had got duplicate keys made and used them to gain entry into the two agencies and made away with the medicines. The stolen goods were then sold to medical stores at lower prices.

Police have so far recovered stolen medicines worth over Rs 6 lakh from the three accused. Cases against the operator of Sanjeevani Medical store, located near Sindhi Colony and Soni Medical likely to be register for buying the stolen medicines from the accused at cheaper rates. Police probe in this regard is underway.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:52 PM IST