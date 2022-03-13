Ujjain: Drama ‘Hawalaat’ staged on second evening of Natya Samaroh

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the second evening of Rang Praveen Shekhar Natya Samaroh organised by Abhinav Rangamandal, the play ‘Hawalaat' was staged at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy’s Abhirang repertory on Saturday.

The big and important question that contemporary Indian society and its central characters are grappling with was seen in the drama presentation ‘Hawalaat’.

It showed the happenings and events that take place in the life of a common man, his struggle, determination and dreams. According to Rang Mandal head Sharad Sharma, senior journalists Ramsharan Joshi, Parvez Ahmed, corporation commissioner Anshul Gupta, CA Yogesh Bhargava and Dr Santosh Pandya, director of Kalidas Academy inaugurated the second evening. Directed by Praveen Shekhar and presented by Backstage Prayagraj, this presentation structure was a combination of many genres, that was treated with modern theatrical techniques. To make the drama more contemporary some additional scenes were added to the original work of Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena. It also included poems of Kedar Nath Agrawal.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:10 AM IST