Ujjain: 'Hawala' case unearthed in city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have come across a possible ‘Hawala’ case in which more than Rs 12 crore have been transacted through multiple bank accounts belonging to a tea seller.

The tea seller Rahul Malviya is a resident of Chimanganj.

Police have registered three cases in connection with deposits of a huge amount by opening accounts in the name of Malviya in different banks.

The case came to light when Rahul Malviya was beaten up by the man who helped him open the accounts, this happened when he bought a house using about Rs 23 lakh from his account. The man forced Malviya to register the house in his partner's name.

Malviya had also alleged that his acquaintance Sunil Bairagi demanded Rs 5 lakh for helping him in this matter and had so introduced him to CSP Pallavi Shukla.

After investigating, police have registered three separate cases in the whole incident. A case of forcible registration of the house and a case of kidnapping, assault, hostage-taking have been registered. Saurabh, Satyaprakash, Mangilal, Bhola Badgotya have been named as the accused.

Similarly, a case has been also been registered against two people for falsely impersonating a sub-inspector of Central Kotwali station.

Since police officials have also been accused of demanding money in the whole case, the investigation of the case has been handed over to ASP Akash Bhuria.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:03 AM IST