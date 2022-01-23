Ujjain Covid-19 Update: One more death takes toll to 173

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported death of one more person due to Covid-19 and 151 new cases among the 196 who tested positive for corona across the district on Saturday.

As per the corona health bulletin released by local administration among the new patients 151 are from the city while Tarana reported 14 cases, Nagda reported 9 cases and Khachrod reported 8 cases on the day.

As of today, 1,160 corona patients out of the current tally of 1,683 patients are under home isolation. The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 21,799 and the toll is 173.

As per health bulletin, out of 1,998 samples, 196 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain. The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate, which has now touched 9.8 %.

Samples of 6,18,432 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 19,943.

VACCINATION

A total of 3,290 people were vaccinated in the district on Saturday. So far 16,00,105 and 14,48,825 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:55 AM IST