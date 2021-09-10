Ujjain: Congress ups ante against fee on bhasmarti darshan

Ujjain: Congress upped its ante against impostion of fee of Rs 200 on online bhasmarti darshan at Mahakal Temple.

Congress workers gathered in large numbers and staged a sit-in at Chamunda Mata Square. They alleged that the BJP project itself as a Hinduist party but it is bent on corrupting the religion. Its leaders, with the help of administrative officials, are overseeing the commercialising the Mahakal temple. In this way, a conspiracy is being planned to get the devotees away from God, they alleged.

Congressmen gathered at Chamunda Mata, raised slogans against the the BJP leader and the local administration. City Congress working president Vivek Yadav said, BJP leaders are busy commercialising the temple. They want to distance the devotees from God. That is why they are charging a fee on bhasmarti darshan, he added.

The Congress will not tolerate playing with sanatan dharma. Mahakal Temple generates enough revenue. Some dharmbhrasht people are making arbitrary decisions. They are not taking out the sawari on the traditional route, they are not allowing the Janmashtami procession to be taken out. BJP leaders think they are above the law. They do not want to follow the law, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:09 AM IST