Ujjain: City enters Corona Curfew; exemptions and restrictions

Ujjain: Amid surge in corona cases, district collector Asheesh Singh on Sunday issued orders for imposition of Corona Curfew under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 from 6 am on April 12 to 6 am on April 19.

No person residing within the limits of municipal bodies of Ujjain district will be allowed to leave the house during the said period.

Public places like parks, gardens, grounds, social complexes, morning walks, evening walks, shopping malls, educational institutions, sports venues, gyms, dharna demonstrations, processions etc have been banned.

All religious places in all the municipal bodies of the district will remain closed for locals. Symbolically, the priests, imams, priests, gyanis among others will be allowed to travel to the place of worship for performing daily religious activities.

Commercial establishments and liquor shops falling under the limits of civic body across the district will remain completely closed.

Violation of the said order shall be an offence punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Code of Criminal Procedure 1860 and the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The order came into force with immediate effect.

Norms

* Emergency services like health services, municipal bodies, police, local administration, PWD, power department, communication services, banks, ATM post offices, media persons and hawkers will remain unchecked.

* All government, semi-government offices of the Central and State government will remain open as per the schedule and requirement. The heads of the department will be able to take decisions pertaining to reducing the strength of staff in the office. Persons belonging to the said services will have to carry their identity cards while moving to and from work.

* The government-run Covid-19 vaccination drive will continue. Beneficiaries will be allowed to travel.

* The government-run wheat procurement programme will continue and stakeholders will be allowed to move for the same.

* Wholesale fruits and vegetable mandis, grain markets will continue to be fully operational but local retail vegetable, fruit mandis and haat markets will be restricted.

* Vegetable and fruit vendors will be able to sell fruits and vegetables by wearing masks through handcarts.

* All industries will continue to operate. Transportation of finished goods and raw materials will not be restricted. It will be mandatory for the labourers and other staff of industrial units to carry their identity cards issued by their institutes for facilitating movement.

* The establishments relating to essential services of grocery stores, wholesale and retail, PDS shops, petrol pumps, gas agencies, flour mills and animal feed etc will remain open between 11 am to 5 pm.

* Locals will be able to purchase essential materials from the establishment near their residences.

* A maximum of 5 customers will be able to stay inside any establishment at a time excluding the shopkeeper.

* It will be the responsibility of the shopkeeper to ensure that everyone follows corona norms on the shop premises.

* Goods vehicles will be allowed to ply to-and-fro in the district.

* Support staff of IT companies and BPO companies will get the necessary relaxations.

* Milk outlets and vendors will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm.

* All establishments and drug stores related to health and medical services (chemists and hospitals) will continue to operate as usual.

* The participation of people at funeral has been capped at 20.

* A maximum of 50 people will be able to attend a wedding ceremony subject to prior sanction from administration.

* Examinees are allowed to move to and from the exam centres without restrictions.

* Travellers coming to the city or leaving the city will be allowed free movement to and from bus stands, railway stations and airports after furnishing their travel tickets.