Ujjain: Baba Mahakal decked-up as Ghatatop on day 3 of Shivnavratri

Ujjain: On day 3 of Shivnavratri, Baba Mahakal gave darshan to devotees in his Ghatatop avatar after evening puja on Friday.

In the morning, abhishek-puja of Mahakal Jyotirlingam along with ekadash-ekadashni rudrapaath among other traditional rituals were performed by 11 Brahmins under the guidance of priest Ghanshyam Sharma.

After the evening pujan, Baba Mahakal was decorated with new green robes and Katra, Mekhala, scarf, crown, mundmala, parasol, garlands and fruit garlands among other adornments.

The daily Hari Kirtan was also held on the third day of Shivnavratri in the Mahakaleshwar temple premises. The Shivakatha Harikirtan is being recited near Navagraha temple in the temple complex every day from 4 to 6 pm by Katharatna Pt Ramesh Kanadkar (Indore).

Meanwhile, the online booking for Mahashivratri darshan was launched on Friday. Devotees may registerat temple’s website www.mahakaleshwar.nic.in or make a call to toll free number 1800-233-1008.

Collector and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee president Asheesh Singh said that only duly registered devotees will be allowed entry on Maha Shivrartri on March 11. MTMC administrator Narendra Suryavanshi said due to Covid outbreak only 25,000 ‘registered’ devotees will be allowed inside the temple.

DAY-2 OF GUIDE TRAINING CAMP

Presiding over the first session of the second day of the guide training camp, educationist Dr Rakesh Dhand told the participants that the life of the guide should be full of confidence, proof and enthusiasm. While enforcing the subject, Dr Shubham Sharma of Panini Sanskrit University, highlighted the emergence and development of Malwa temples and said that the Mahakal temple has an impact of Chandel style. He introduced all the trainees through the ancient narrative to many ancient temples of Ujjaini with 84 Mahadev.

Lokendra Sharma of Commission for Child Rights highlighted the subject of cultural importance of scenic spots in Madhya Pradesh and said that guides serve as bridges between spectators and temples. The guide has the duty to connect the audience with the tradition of positive knowledge from negativity. Presiding over the second session, Dr Bhagavatilal Rajpurohit, former director, Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Chair said that the guide, that is, the exhibitor, has been discussed by Kalidas in his Meghdoot. He also said that the guide should also be an art guide to give complete information in an entertaining way. In the same session, Dr Prashant Puranik Ji, registrant in-charge of Panini Sanskrit University, guided all trainees by giving his address on the subject of Shaiva tradition and Ujjaini. Dr Surendra Singh Jodha research officer, Wakankar Research Institute, Bhopal said in his address that the guide requires evidence of literature as a spectator, so all to study all evidence-based literature is very necessary.

MTMC TAKES POSSESSION OF 45 BIGHAS in NIMANVASA VILLAGE

The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) took possession of 45 bigha land at village Nimanvasa tehsil Kothi Mahal, district Ujjain on Friday. Agricultural land survey number 188 area 0.052 hectare, survey number 189 acreage 1.379 hectare, survey number 190 acreage 0.230 hectare, survey number 224 acreage 3.941 hectare, survey number 230 acreage 1.097 hectare and survey number 231 acreage 2.341 hectare was occupied on the spot. In a unilateral action revenue inspector Mauhamid Sadiq in presence of village patwari chowkidar and village dwellers gave the possession of the said land to the assistant administrator of MTMC Moolchand Junwal. “The said occupation was made in compliance with the order of third class-2 civil judge passed in the civil case number 27A/2020 dated 27.02.2021,” administrator Narendra Suryawanshi stated.