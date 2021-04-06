Ujjain: Administration should free Simhastha Fair land of enchorachments, demand saints

Ujjain: Saints of Shri Ramadal Akhara Parishad (RDAP) submitted a letter stating their concerns about Masterplan, 2035 addressed to the CM to collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday.

The RDAP saints demanded that Simhastha Fair-2028 should be organised on the land on which fair were held in 1980, 92, 2004 and 2016.

Instead of taking Simhastha to a new place, the administration should take action to remove the rampant encroachments and remove the illegal colonies which have come up over the Simhastha fair land.

RDAP’s Bhagwandas, Dr Rameshwardas, Ramachandradas, Raghavendradas and Digvijaydas said that a buffer of 100-feet green belt should be commissioned from Kaliadeh Mahal to Triveni.

Since ancient times, Dutt Akhara, Bada Udaseen Akhara, Valmiki Dham, Rinmukteshwar, Bhartruhari Gufa, Mouni Baba’s Ashram, Mangalnath Temple, Angareshwar Temple, Siddhanath Temple have thrived on banks of the river.

If the distance of green belt is 200 metres then what alternative do ashrams and akharas have other than shifting elsewhere? Administration’s plan should give consideration to the cultural heritage and conventions of the ashrams and akharas.

The RDAP delegation said that after assigning 100-feet on either side of river bank for the green belt- the construction of ashram, akhara, dharamshala, hospital, pathshala should be allowed on the lines of Haridwar.

The delegation demanded that temples and ashrams which have been built in the mela area from Narasinh Ghat to Lalpul should be validated. Just as the government is legalising the illegal colonies of the city, the construction of ashrams should also be validated.

The RDAP demanded that land should be acquired all around from the site of royal bathing The land which has not been acquired in the erstwhile Simhastha Fair-2016 should be maintained and land should be acquired all around from the royal bathsite. If a holy man is forced to camp far away then, it will be difficult for him to avail the royal bath within time limit. Those who have developed illegal colonies among other encroachers of the Simhastha fair land should be identified. The land should be freed from their clutches. The 80-feet wide road from Khilchipur to Mangalnath should also be freed, the delegation demanded.