Ujjain: Master Plan conundrum; vested interests of leaders cast shadow over city’s development

Ujjain: An meeting to discuss objections and suggestions for the city’s most important master plan for next 15 year was held at Brihspati Bhawan on Friday in presence of higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain, Congress MLA Ramlal Malviya and other public representatives and social and heads of religious organisation.

Sources allege that the meeting seems to focus more on vested interests of the influential lot rather the development of the city. The proceedings seemed well thought out and strategically crafted to serve the benefits of builder lobby and supporters of diversion of land of Sanwarakhedi and Jiwankhedi for residential use, added a source. The future beneficiaries very wisely roped in town and country planning (T&CP) department officials into the game plan to divert the said land, said a source.

T&CP department which controls the development plan the city scrapped 380 objections out of 463 without hearing them. The department very wisely ‘recuse’ itself from its role in the matter of diversion and maintained that the organisation of Simhastha fair is the responsibility of the district administration and the administration will decide which land should be used for Simahastha fair.

Objectors alleged that it seemed that all the whole proceedings of considering objections were fixed. Even the contentions of MLA and ex-minister Paras Jain was not taken seriously during the meeting. The objectors alleged that under the deliberate plan Member of Parliament Anil Firojia did not file his objections to reserve land of Sanwarakhedi and Jiwankhedi village for Simhashth fair although he was against the development of colonies near the Simahstha area. Firojia earlier insisted to nix the said proposal.

Objections of principal saints and noted social workers overlooked

During the meeting the influence and vested interests of builder lobby ruled the roost as the objections of senior religious saint and Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad head Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj and general secretary Hari Giri Maharaj’s and those of MLAs: Paras Jain (BJP), Mahesh Parmar, Ramlal Malviya and Dilip Singh Gurjar (all Congress), ex-Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot, social worker Bakirali Rangwala among others were overlooked. They all were against the said diversion.

Jitu Patwari wants Yadav’s head

In the name of religion, the BJP government and its ministers are engaged in the attack on the sentiments of the people associated with the Simhastha Mahakumbh in Ujjain. Not just this, the land sharks are eyeing the diversion of agriculture land of Jiwankhedi, Sanwarkhedi and Daudkhedi in the Simhastha Mela area of Ujjain city for residential use under the garb of new master plan. This was stated by the MP Pradesh Congress Committee acting president, media in-charge and ex-minister Jitu Patwari.

He also raised the issue during the Budget session of the Assembly. In reply to the question raised by him, the minister for urban development and housing (Bhupendra Singh) replied that after hearing the objections/suggestions in the stipulated time period by the Committee constituted to hear the objections/suggestions, the recommendation of the Committee would be submitted to the director, T&CP, Bhopal. After going though the plan and report received from the Committee, the director will present it to the State government with his opinion. The State government will be able to make appropriate decisions under Section 19 of the Act on the draft development plan received from the director, T&CP.

On the contrary, more than 450 claims and objections were settled in just 90 minutes, which was also taken up by the administration in the wake of minister Mohan Yadav’s personal greed and vested interests of builder lobby.

Moreover, under a pre-planned strategy signatures of more than 70 farmers of these villages were also taken. Patwari said that even after the objection of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Cabinet minister and BJP leader Mohan Yadav wants to pursue the said diversion of land. Ex-minister said that the state government may talk about running a campaign against the land mafia but the land mafia is flourishing within the BJP’s rank and under the reign of its government. The hallmark of land scam is being witnessed in the holy city of Lord Mahakal where the world’s largest religious event Simhastha Fair is held in every 12 years.

Farmers protest against diversion

Famers of village Panwasa and Neemanwasa protested against the proposal of diversion of land of the villages for industrial purposes. On Saturday villagers staged protest and declared that not a single inch of the land will be given for industrial purposes as the land of villages is very fertile.

Gupta opposes change of land use

Congress leaders also opposed the proposal of diversion of land of Sanwarakhedi and Jiwankhedi in view of Simahstha fair. Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Vivek Gupta said that some BJP’s public representatives want to serve their vested interest by belittling the significance of religious Simhastha fair. Such public representatives are hand in gloves with land mafia, he added. Congress has demanded a high level enquiry into the matter, he said.