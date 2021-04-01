Ujjain: Administration bans procession on Rangpanchami

Ujjain: Many significant decisions were taken in the meeting of District Crisis Management Committee (DCMC) on Thursday. The members unanimously decided to ban procession or public festivity on Rangpanchami.

Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendrakumar Shukla, District BJP head Vivek Joshi, Bahadursingh Bormundla and other officials were present.

These patients can be treated at home: DCMC

The members decided that the permission can be taken by the private hospitals to administer treatment to a home quarantined Covid-19 patients while government medical facility will also remain available for such patients.

Quarantine mandatory for kin

The family members of the corona patients should also undergo quarantined mandatorily, the members decided. The decision was taken to curb spread of the pandemic. The members also instructed to make a containment zone near the patient’s residence.

'Cremation furnace should be fixed immediately'

The committee members instructed the officials to get cremation furnaces fixed immediately so that it may be used for cremation of people who succumb to corona.

Restrictions on food outlets to continue

Instructing the restaurant owners the committee members told that only packed eatables can be handed over to customers but serving eatables within restaurants shall be prohibited.

Strict actions against pvt nursing homes for overcharging

The public representatives unanimously supported stringent actions against private hospital for overcharging customers for antiviral injections. It was decided that legal actions will also be taken against diagnostic centres for excessive charges of CT scan among others.