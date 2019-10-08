Truckers’ strike: Siyaganj to remain close today

Indore: The strike of truckers and transporters entered third day on Monday as the trucks did not ply in the state. Heavy and medium commercial vehicles remained off the road. The Siyaganj Whole Sale Kirana Merchant Association has announced to observe one day bandh to support truckers on Tuesday.

CL Mukati, president of Indore Truck Operator and Transport Association, said other business associations have also extended support to truckers’ strike. They include Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Loha Mandi remained closed on Monday.

Mukati claimed that the state government has lost revenue of Rs 600 crore in three days of the strike.

Officials meet transporters: Deputy transport commissioner Sanjay Soni and RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi reached Transport Bhawan on Monday morning. Both officers asked transporters to call off strike and talk to transport minister Govind Singh Rajput on October 10. But transporters refused to accept it.