Three Women Involved In High-Profile Rajesh Phoolmali Arrested In Khandwa

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa police on Monday arrested the remaining three women involved in the high-profile Rajesh Phoolmali murder case.

The accused were identified as Jamila, 62, wife of Karim, Shayara, 40, wife of Gani, and Mehjazabin, 27, wife of Salman, since May 18, 2020, after the murder of Rajesh at Hapla-Dipla village in Khandwa district.

On Monday, about 10 teams of Kotwali police raided one house in the Khanshahwali locality and apprehended the trio. After their arrest, the trio broke down in tears. Later, police produced them in court, where they were sent to jail.

Earlier, more than three-year ago, Rajesh was lynched by the crowd over some offensive posts on social media. At that time, police booked a total of 26 accused in the case and arrested 15 of them immediately after the incident. Later, police arrested eight others involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Jamila and two others who were named in an FIR have been on the run since then. Police raided different places, but they managed to slip every time.

Notably, after the murder of Rajesh, one truck driver, Abdul Hafeez (55), was murdered in the goods godown of Pandhana Road to avenge Rajesh’s death. In this case, right-wing leader Amit Jain, a resident of Padawa and Nikhil Daware, a resident of Sanjay Nagar were arrested.

After this, on August 10, Dhanraj Kanade, 20, was murdered. Ashfaq Seegad and Zubair Pathan, both residents of Kaharwadi were arrested by the police as the main conspirators in this case. In both the murders, the matter of revenge came to the fore.