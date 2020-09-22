The Institute of Company Secretaries of India opens 4 new exam centres in MP

Indore: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened 45 new exam centres in the countryout of which four centres were opened in MP including Dewas, Ratlam, Dhar and Katni.



ICSI, in its endeavour to provide a healthy and safe operational environment to all its stakeholders amidst the Covid-19 pandemic has decided to open 45 new examination Centres across the country for the

Company Secretary Examination scheduled to be held from 21st December and 30th December, this year.



Currently, in Madhya Pradesh, ICSI has 6 exam centres in cities including Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Sagar, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.



Talking about this initiative, CS Ashish Garg, National President of ICSI said “Opening of these new centres will prevent overcrowding in the existing 172 centres along with facilitating ease of commute to approximately 1 lakh examinees of the Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme examination. The exams will be conducted as per guidelines issued by the Government for conduct of examination in view of Covid-19 pandemic.”



Students appearing in December CS Examinations will be able to avail the facility of selection or change of New Examination Centres from 26th September, to 9th October free of cost for one time. The list of

new additional centres can be visited on ICSI’s website www.icsi.edu also.

