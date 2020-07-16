The Guna Dalit couple assault case: All you need to know

The officials asked the couple to vacate the land to which they responded that they will do so within a day or two. Citing that they are under heavy debt because of this land, the couple drank pesticide at the behest of those who had encroached on the land. The two also refused to go to the hospital so the police had to use force to take them to hospital, the collector claimed.

The brutality of the police came to fore when a video showing few cops beating the couple with batons and the couple be on the receiving end, surfaced online. Police officials had to face the wrath of the netizens as well as politicians, who left no stone unturned in raising the matter.

Opposition Congress slammed the use of force and demanded action against those responsible for the incident.

"A Dalit couple was mercilessly beaten up by the cops.

what kind of jungle raj is this?" tweeted former chief minister Kamal Nath.

"If it was related to government land, it (the issue) can be legally resolved...but beating him, his wife and a kid is not justified....stern action should be taken against those responsible for it," the Congress leader said.