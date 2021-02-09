SWACHH BHARAT MISSION: Cow dung cake makers still painting Hatpipliya brown

Hatpipliya: At a time when the Union government is boasting that six crore people have switched to LPG cylinders or cleaner cooking fuel under its Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), many villagers in Hatpipliya village of Dewas are making a living by painting the village brown. Now they won't able to opt for the same old practice as owing to the forthcoming Swachh Survekshan 2021, Hatpipliya municipal council here began drive against the people who gather cow dung.

A municipal team under Chief Municipal officer Manoj Kumar Mourya removed cow dung cakes from the roof of Indira Gandhi Shopping Complex located.

In premises of the Government Metric Boys Hostel on Dariya Karnavad Road, the council team undertook similar action. A boys hostel is made Corona Centre in which kin of Covid-19 patients was quarantined. Mourya said that under the drive, cleaning is being carried out in the commercial areas of the village.