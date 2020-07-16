Suspense over, admission to DAVV’s professional courses through CET

Indore: After much brainstorming, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday finally announced plans to grant admission to its professional courses through common entrance test (CET).
“A meeting of heads of university teaching departments on Thursday unanimously decided to conduct CET for admission to professional courses,” said DAVV media in-charge Chandan Gupta.
Despite protests by many quarters, DAVV authorities always wanted to hold CET but Covid-19 situation was delaying the announcement.
Besides, the university authorities wanted Department of Higher Education (DHE)’s nod for the entrance test owing to Covid-19 crisis.
Sources stated that the DHE verbally told the university officers that it won’t interfere in its autonomy related matters after which it proceeded with its idea of CET.
Gupta stated that the detailed information about CET would be provided on the official website of DAVV in the first week of August.
CET is a national level entrance exam conducted by the DAVV for admission to its professional courses every year.
Since 2017, the university shifted from pencil and paper format of CET to computed based format.
However, the online exam was always marred by technical glitches.
CET-2019 turned out to be a massive failure with technical glitches led to suspending of exam for many subjects.
The state government took a serious note of it and clamped Section 52 of MP University Act which led to the ouster of the then vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.
The CET was also cancelled and admission was then granted on the basis of students marks in qualifying exams.
However, the university did not want its “CET Brand” to be hit again so it was hell-bent on holding entrance test despite Covid-19 cases.
Online CET in mid-Sept
Like previous years, the CET again will be held in online mode this year too. Gupta stated that the talks with National Testing Agency (NTA) is going on for conduct of CET-2020.
According to sources, the CET could be held in mid-September after NEET and JEE Mains are over.
CET-2019 was held in 25 cities across the country. This year, the number of cities may change.
10 depts to participate in CET
In all 10 departments are going to participate in the CET. The departments include School of Law, Institute of Management Studies, EMRC, School of Commerce, School of Data Science and Forecasting, School of Social Sciences, School of Economics, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Pharmacy and International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS).
