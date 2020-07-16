Suspense over, admission to DAVV’s professional courses through CET

Indore: After much brainstorming, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday finally announced plans to grant admission to its professional courses through common entrance test (CET).

“A meeting of heads of university teaching departments on Thursday unanimously decided to conduct CET for admission to professional courses,” said DAVV media in-charge Chandan Gupta.

Despite protests by many quarters, DAVV authorities always wanted to hold CET but Covid-19 situation was delaying the announcement.

Besides, the university authorities wanted Department of Higher Education (DHE)’s nod for the entrance test owing to Covid-19 crisis.

Sources stated that the DHE verbally told the university officers that it won’t interfere in its autonomy related matters after which it proceeded with its idea of CET.