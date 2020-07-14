Finally, DAVV invites applications for admission to non-CET courses

Indore: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya (DAVV) has finally invited applications for admission to its “non-CET courses” based on the merit of students in qualifying exams.

Non-CET courses are referred in DAVV as courses are not under the purview of common entrance test (CET), a national-level exam conducted for admission to professional courses of DAVV.

“Every year, admission in non-CET courses are conducted through departmental level exams and other courses through CET. This year, the coronavirus has derailed the examination system so we have decided to grant admission to non-CET courses based on merit of students in qualifying exams,” said DAVV admission cell incharge Ashok Sharma.

That means the university has done away with departmental level exams for non-CET courses.

Students looking forward to take admission in DAVV courses will have to apply online through MPOnline portal by August 31.