Finally, DAVV invites applications for admission to non-CET courses

Indore: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya (DAVV) has finally invited applications for admission to its “non-CET courses” based on the merit of students in qualifying exams.
Non-CET courses are referred in DAVV as courses are not under the purview of common entrance test (CET), a national-level exam conducted for admission to professional courses of DAVV.
“Every year, admission in non-CET courses are conducted through departmental level exams and other courses through CET. This year, the coronavirus has derailed the examination system so we have decided to grant admission to non-CET courses based on merit of students in qualifying exams,” said DAVV admission cell incharge Ashok Sharma.
That means the university has done away with departmental level exams for non-CET courses.
Students looking forward to take admission in DAVV courses will have to apply online through MPOnline portal by August 31.
3100 seats in 26 departments
The university has invited applications for nearly 80 courses, including degree, diploma and certificate courses, offered by 26 teaching departments.
As per information, nearly 31 seats are up for grab. Admission to all the courses will be granted on merit basis barring Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports course. Apart from these, admission to courses including BEd, MEd and MPEd would be granted by Department of Higher Education.
The application form fee is Rs 700 per programme for unreserved category students and Rs 400 for students belonging to SC/ST category.
DAVV wants NTA to hold CET
For CET courses, the university stated that it would take a decision later as it was in talks with National Testing Agency (NTA).
Most of the heads of teaching departments which participate in CET wants the entrance test to be conducted by NTA. However, the student leaders are protesting against entrance test citing coronavirus situation.
CET is a national level exam conducted by DAVV for admission in professional courses. The exam is held in nearly 25 cities across the country.
