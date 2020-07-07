DEVTA cross with DAVV administration over promotion issue

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA) is cross with DAVV administration over the issue of delay in promotion of teachers and arbitrary allotment of official quarters.

DEVTA president Laxman Shinde said that they have been requesting the university administration for long to address their issues but no heed has been paid so far.

“We are not going to tolerate this type of attitude, especially on the issue of promotion of teachers,” he said.

Even though they are eligible, promotion of many teachers is pending for long but the university administration is not holding process for giving them career advancement.

“Some teachers were considered for promotion about four years ago but the envelopes containing the recommendation of interview boards have not been opened as yet,” Shinde said adding that it is not only injustice to the teachers but their humiliation as well.

Over house allotment issue, he stated that there is no policy for allotment of official quarters to the teaching and non-teaching staff.

“Those who are close to varsity corridors get houses and those who are not keep on shuttling,” he said.

The university will have to make a policy which is transparent, he added.