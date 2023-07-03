 WATCH: Born Without Hands, MP Man Trains Self To Write With Foot
Amin Mansoori, 30, who hails from the small Pipalrawan village of Dewas district, appeared in the Patwari exam and got success on the first attempt.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Success Story Of Pipalrawan: ‘There’s Ability In Disability’ | FP Photo

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): “Where there is a will, there's a way” it is a very commonly used proverb across the world we heard it millions of times, and the story of Amin Mansoori, a divyang person from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh is the best way to comprehend the true meaning of the proverb.

Amin Mansoori, 30, who hails from the small Pipalrawan village of Dewas district, appeared in the Patwari exam and got success on the first attempt. The most important thing is that Mansoori, who was born without upper limbs (hands) wrote an exam with the help of his lower limbs (legs) and achieved his goal.

Amin scored 127 marks out of 200 in the Patwari exam and emerged topper in Locomotor disability in the entire Dewas district. His unimaginable achievement became the talk of the town, as he now became the inspiration for hundreds of villagers.

Doctors Suggested For Artificial Implant But I Trained My Feet To Work For Me

Sharing his thoughts with the Free Press, Amin Mansoori who always believes, “There’s ability in disability’ said, “I never let disability become my weakness as I believe I’m perfectly able to achieve my goal”.

Amin graduated from Indore while doing other important tasks like writing, and using the computer with his feet. Several doctors suggests me to get help of artificial implants, but I started living with my present condition.

Amin, who did his primary schooling at a private school (upto eighth grade) and later took admission in the government, where he completed his remaining schooling (upto class 12) credited his success to the school teachers as well. Amin said not only his parents and three brothers, but also his school teachers, especially Chittaranjan Jangela sir, have made great contributions to his success.

FP Photo

Amin Appeals Youngsters To Never Lose Before Negative Thoughts

Later, he moved to Indore along with his youngest brother, Asif Mansoori, who helped him in every phase of his life. After completing graduation, Amin started preparing for the competitive exam and by God's grace, he cracked patwari exam on the first attempt.

Amin who now wanted to pursue post-graduation made an appeal to the youngsters, to never allow negative thoughts in their minds despite many shortcomings.

Ecstatic over his son’s success, Amin’s father Iqbal Mansoori has no words to define his son’s success. He told that his son has done lots of hard work and now he is getting the dividend of that. 

