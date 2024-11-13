 Stray Dog On Biting Spree 'Killed' By Civic Body Workers In Barwani
Later, the dog was allegedly beaten to death by a group of municipal workers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A terrifying incident unfolded on Sunday night when a stray dog went on a biting spree, injuring at least six people and several cattle in the city. Later, the dog was allegedly beaten to death by a group of municipal workers.

The chaos began around 11 pm near Jhanda Chowk, where the dog first attacked a passerby before running towards Hospital Square, causing panic among residents. Witnesses reported that the dog aggressively bit anyone in its path, leading to injuries among both humans and animals.

article-image

There is growing concern that the same dog may have bitten other animals in the main market, raising the risk of rabies and further attacks. Residents are now calling for action to address the stray dog population in Barwani, as this is not the first incident of dog bites reported in the city. Residents have been urging local authorities to implement measures to ensure public safety and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

