Stray Dog On Biting Spree 'Killed' By Civic Body Workers In Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A terrifying incident unfolded on Sunday night when a stray dog went on a biting spree, injuring at least six people and several cattle in the city. Later, the dog was allegedly beaten to death by a group of municipal workers.

The chaos began around 11 pm near Jhanda Chowk, where the dog first attacked a passerby before running towards Hospital Square, causing panic among residents. Witnesses reported that the dog aggressively bit anyone in its path, leading to injuries among both humans and animals.

Three of the injured individuals, identified as Neeraj (40), Ramakant Mahadev (42) and Ashok Kumar (18), were taken to the district hospital for treatment, while others sought care at private clinics. In response to the escalating situation, municipal workers and residents armed themselves with bricks, stones and sticks to chase down the dog.

They managed to corner it near the hospital premises, where a municipal employee struck the dog with a stick, ultimately killing it. The incident has sparked significant anger towards the local administration and civic body, as many residents expressed their fears about the presence of stray dogs in the area.

There is growing concern that the same dog may have bitten other animals in the main market, raising the risk of rabies and further attacks. Residents are now calling for action to address the stray dog population in Barwani, as this is not the first incident of dog bites reported in the city. Residents have been urging local authorities to implement measures to ensure public safety and prevent similar occurrences in the future.