Sonkatch: Suspended janpad panchayat officer still doing field work

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A janpad panchayat coordinator Devilal Malviya has been found doing field work despite being suspended over his alleged involvement in financial irregularity and dereliction of duty on February 24.

According to information, Malviya who was posted at Sonkatch janpad area was suspended by Dewas District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prakash Singh Chouhan who had attached him at the janpad headquarters in Sonkatch during his suspension.

However, instead of doing work at the headquarters, Malviya is doing verification of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural (PMAY-R) at Pandajagir gram panchayat under Sonkatch janpad panchayat. Local sources claimed that Malviya has the backing of senior officials.

Notably, a complaint of financial irregularities had been lodged against Malviya earlier too. In the complaint, it was claimed that Malviya instead of returning the nomination fee which was deposited by the candidates for the panchayat election, spent this money. Failing to get their nomination fees back, some of the candidates had complained about Malviya to senior officials.

It was not an isolated case, earlier too Malviya was involved in dereliction of duty. Following this, CEO Chouhan suspended him.

When contacted Sonkatch Janpad panchayat CEO Kiran Prajapati said that she had asked Malviya to look after work related to the CM Helpline at janpad panchayat headquarters. CEO added that if Malviya has prepared any of the beneficiary documents related to PMAY-R, she wonít sign these documents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:46 PM IST