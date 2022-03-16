Indore: Day scholar-boarder brawl; four students suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between day scholars and boarders of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College turned violent as a first-year student was beaten up by other students on Monday evening. The victim is a day scholar who had a dispute with some of the students in the hostel over mocking names of some faculty members and students on a WhatsApp group.

Parents of the injured student lodged an oral complaint with the dean of MGM Medical College on Tuesday after which an investigation committee was formed immediately and action against four students was taken. According to Dr Dixit, “It was a dispute between the students which was sorted out after intervention by the faculty members. Four students were also suspended.”

Sources said some day scholars had mocked the names of some faculty members and also some classmates living in the hostel on an unofficial WhatsApp group which took an ugly turn. “A discussion in a group turned into a heated exchange after which some students clashed with each other. It’s not the first incident of its kind between day scholars and boarders in the college,” sources said.

A large number of students had also reached the dean’s office in support of the injured student, but faculty members intervened and warned the students to focus on studies instead of such disputes.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:24 AM IST