Sonkatch: Investigation team arrives in village, prepares panchnama

Sonkatch: Five days after five kids drowned in a man-made pit, team investigating the incident reached Khajuriya Kanka village of Dewas district on Sunday and prepared panchnama at the site. Team was led by sub-divisional magistrate Narendra Suryavanshi, who is supposed to submit detail investigation report to the administration within 20 days after the incident.

Earlier on October 8, five kids, including two brothers, drowned in a pit filled with floodwater. The deceased were aged between 10 and 15 years. The village, in Sonkatch police station circle, is about 7-km from Sonkatch tehsil headquarters. After the incident, state PWD minister and local MLA Sajjan Singh Verma visited the village and announced magisterial probe in the matter.

Suryavanshi and his team first reached the pit where the five kids had drowned. They prepared panchnama as well as map of the pit. Later they had meeting with deceased kids family members who informed SDM and his team that though the land belongs to Himmat Singh, a resident of Dudlai village, but two brothers Suresh and Gabbar, both residents of Dudlai village were excavating gravel from there. After family members and villagers’ statement, team took signature of villagers on panchnama and went to Dudlai village, to record villagers’ statement there. Meanwhile, people of Dudlai village were unaware of any mining activities there.

With five days already over, investigation team has 15 more days to sum up their investigation. Sources claimed that two names have surfaced during the five-day investigation and since the pit comes under Dudlai village panchayat, team asked respective gram panchayat to submit documents related to the land and mine.

Meanwhile, since all five kids belong to the Rajput community, Karni Sena here warned administration that either arrest those responsible for the death of five kids or they will initiate protest. Karni Sena members demanded stern action against those who sold the land and those who were excavating gravel leading to formation of a pit there.