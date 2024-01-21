SOLAR CITY: Meet Held To Outline Action Plan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Public representatives will take the first step to achieve the goal of building a solar city in Indore and within 10 days, all public representatives will have to install them on their terrace. This was decided at a meeting held on Saturday to outline the action plan for building a solar city. In the meeting, a presentation was also given regarding the action plan of the Municipal Corporation to get the status of Solar City.

According to the plan, with the co-operation of public representatives, solar systems will first be installed in a total of 22 colonies including one colony in each zone under the 22 zone areas of the city. After making these solar colonies, a target has been set to install a total of 25k solar systems in Indore in the next two months. Along with this, it was also agreed to run a campaign to install solar systems in all government buildings of the city. In the meeting, the Mayor said that he has installed a solar system. All the members of the Mayor's council shall also get it installed.

If public representatives install the system and explain its benefits to the public, then people will be inspired to adopt it, he added. It was decided in the meeting that after completion of the work of installing solar systems in each colony in the zone, one colony each in all 85 wards of the city will be targeted. In this way, in the second phase, 85 colonies in the city will be equipped with solar systems.