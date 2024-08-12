Shravan 2024: WATCH Grand Procession Of Lord Mahakal In Ujjain; Traditional Ghasi Dance Performed By Sidhi Dancers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The grand procession of Lord Mahakaleshwar was taken out in Ujjain on the fourth Monday of sawan. The ceremony featured the replica of Lord Mahakal in the Chandramaileshwar form.

Tribal "Ghasi" Dance Adds Cultural Flair

In addition to the religious festivities, tribal dancers from Sidhi performed the traditional "Ghasi" dance along the route, adding cultural vibrancy to the event.

Former Home Minister Narottam Mishra and MLA Krishna Gaur also offered their prayers at the Mahakal Temple. Both leaders participated in the special worship ceremony held at the Sabha Mandap of the temple, contributing to the spiritual significance of the day.

Grand Sawan Procession Of Lord Mahakaleshwar Held On 4th Monday In Ujjain pic.twitter.com/7HYRDloBlC — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 12, 2024

#WATCH | MP: Former Home Minister Narottam Mishra, MLA Krishna Gaur Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain On 4th Shrawan Somwar#MadhyaPradesh #Ujjain #MPNews @drnarottammisra pic.twitter.com/HiIiqrYdnl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 12, 2024

Special Worship Ceremony at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Before the start of the fourth Sawan Monday procession of Lord Mahakal, a special worship ceremony was held at the Sabha Mandap of the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The worship was performed by several dignitaries including Forest and Environment Minister Ramniwas Rawat, Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Lakhan Patel, Cottage and Village Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal, Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Minister Krishna Gaur, and former minister Narottam Mishra.

On the same day, tribal dancers from Sidhi performed the traditional "Ghasi" dance along the route of the procession.

This cultural display added to the festivities as the grand procession of Baba Mahakal began in Ujjain.