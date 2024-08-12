 Shravan 2024: WATCH Grand Procession Of Lord Mahakal In Ujjain; Traditional Ghasi Dance Performed By Sidhi Dancers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreShravan 2024: WATCH Grand Procession Of Lord Mahakal In Ujjain; Traditional Ghasi Dance Performed By Sidhi Dancers

Shravan 2024: WATCH Grand Procession Of Lord Mahakal In Ujjain; Traditional Ghasi Dance Performed By Sidhi Dancers

This cultural display added to the festivities as the grand procession of Baba Mahakal began in Ujjain.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The grand procession of Lord Mahakaleshwar was taken out in Ujjain on the fourth Monday of sawan. The ceremony featured the replica of Lord Mahakal in the Chandramaileshwar form.

Tribal "Ghasi" Dance Adds Cultural Flair

FPJ Shorts
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Shocking Video Surfaces Showing Youth Flashing At Female Doctor In WB
Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Shocking Video Surfaces Showing Youth Flashing At Female Doctor In WB

In addition to the religious festivities, tribal dancers from Sidhi performed the traditional "Ghasi" dance along the route, adding cultural vibrancy to the event.

Former Home Minister Narottam Mishra and MLA Krishna Gaur also offered their prayers at the Mahakal Temple. Both leaders participated in the special worship ceremony held at the Sabha Mandap of the temple, contributing to the spiritual significance of the day.

Read Also
Shravan 2024: Devotees Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'
article-image

Special Worship Ceremony at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Before the start of the fourth Sawan Monday procession of Lord Mahakal, a special worship ceremony was held at the Sabha Mandap of the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The worship was performed by several dignitaries including Forest and Environment Minister Ramniwas Rawat, Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Lakhan Patel, Cottage and Village Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal, Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Minister Krishna Gaur, and former minister Narottam Mishra.

Read Also
VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal; Olympic Medalists Vivek...
article-image

On the same day, tribal dancers from Sidhi performed the traditional "Ghasi" dance along the route of the procession.

This cultural display added to the festivities as the grand procession of Baba Mahakal began in Ujjain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shravan 2024: WATCH Grand Procession Of Lord Mahakal In Ujjain; Traditional Ghasi Dance Performed By...

Shravan 2024: WATCH Grand Procession Of Lord Mahakal In Ujjain; Traditional Ghasi Dance Performed By...

IIM Indore Launches Poster Design Competition For Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0

IIM Indore Launches Poster Design Competition For Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0

MP Shocker: Man Beats Wife To Death After She Stops Him From Drinking Liquor

MP Shocker: Man Beats Wife To Death After She Stops Him From Drinking Liquor

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal; Olympic Medalists Vivek...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal; Olympic Medalists Vivek...

Indore: Sudden Smoke In iBus Causes Panic Among Passengers; Woman Injured In Attempt To Escape...

Indore: Sudden Smoke In iBus Causes Panic Among Passengers; Woman Injured In Attempt To Escape...