Shamgarh: Farmers stage protest on Delhi-Mumbai expressway, demand route to their fields

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The work of Delhi - Mumbai eight-lane Expressway going through Kuravan village of Shamgarh tehsil in Mandsaur district has been completed 85 per cent.

However, scores of farmers from Kuravan village staged protest on the Expressway demanding road connectivity to their fields.

Farmers claimed that hundreds of farmers from the area own agricultural land on both sides of the expressway and farmers have been denied direct access to their fields due to the construction of the Expressway.

They were demanding alternative routes since the crop is ready and the work of the Expressway is almost complete. Congress leaders from the area also extended their support to the farmersí demands.

Congress leaders and the farmers claimed that they were demanding for alternate route for a long time and every time the construction Company assured them to redress their demands, but no concrete action has been taken in this regard.

Farmers claimed that the absence of an alternate route is forcing them to walk several kilometres to their fields. Farmers demanded that the administration redress their grievances within the next week and submitted a memorandum to Shamgarh tehsildar addressing the district collector.