Sendhwa: Canteen launched under NULM; SHG women will operate it

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): To promote women's self dependency, a canteen has been launched at Balak Higher Secondary School which will be operated by the women of self-help groups (SHGs) under National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), municipality president Basantibai Yadav said while inaugurating it. President Yadav has informed that the school was in need of the canteen. In this regard, Sainath Self Help Group had taken the responsibility to conduct it. CMO Kamlesh Patidar has informed that a loan of Rs 1 lakh has been sanctioned in the name of Sainath Self Help Group for purchasing the initials.

Addressing the women, SDM Abhishek Saraf said that women can form their own group and earn their livelihood through such a scheme. Government is also helping them through funds. Similar canteens are also running in the area's PG College and Civil Hospital. NULM officials Ansing Bilwal and Swati Jhadekar said that there are more than two hundred women self-help groups operating in the city. 10-day training for catering will also be provided under the scheme. Municipal council vice president Chhotu Chaudhary, councillor Megha Ekdi, Sachin Sharma, Lekhpal Dayanand Patidar, Akash Chaudhary and others were also present.

