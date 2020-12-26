Scare of new Covid strain: Covid-19 panel fears of ‘UK cases’ in Jan-Feb

Indore: The divisional committee for Covid-19 management and audit of corona patients has raised an alarm from the new strain of virus prevalent in Eastern UK and expressed the chances of increasing cases again in January and February.

During the meeting held on December 23, the committee members have also advised the officials and doctors to complete the preparations for the same and ensure all facilities to handle the situation.

In the meeting led by Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, the committee members also discussed the bed occupancy and availability in hospitals, oxygen capacity and availability, medicine availability, and electric back-up of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit informed that as many as 115 deaths were reported in the period of November 21 to December 21.

“During the review of the deaths of 12 cases of the division, 85 percent of the patients were found suffering from co-morbid conditions mainly diabetes and hypertension while patients also reached late to the hospital,” Dr Dixit said.

Advising steps for improving facilities, the committee members said that the patients are reaching the hospitals directly and not through fever clinics due to which publicity and facilities should be scrutinized.

Doctors were directed to start the treatment of symptomatic patients according to COVID protocol if their sample reports are delayed while clinical heads must see the critical patients by themselves.

//Expert says

Contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Avoiding symptoms, delay in getting treatment, and negligence proved fatal for many people as they didn’t even follow the doctor’s advice to get themselves tested. Even if the cases are decreasing, people should not neglect the symptoms and must take all precautions.”

//Patient admitted for gastric problem, died of Covid-19

Case1: A 65-year-old patient was admitted to True Care Hospital with gastric problem and obstruction in urine on November 24. He didn’t have any other symptoms but his reports tested positive and he succumbed to disease on November 25. He had asthma as well.

Case 2: A 40-year old man was admitted to the hospital on November 22 with the problem of cough, cold, and fever. He was discharged from the hospital after getting relief on November 23 but he died of heart attack on November 24.

Case 3: A 42-year-old man of Multai had come to Indore on November 24 to attend a wedding. He had a cough and cold and was admitted to MY Hospital due to breathlessness. He was referred to MTH where he succumbed to the disease on November 26.