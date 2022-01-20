Sanawad: Lack of permanent space for cattle market irks traders

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Negligence of the municipality regarding the operation of the cattle market in town has irked the traders and contractors.

Now the market has been shifted behind the Polytechnic College. Earlier the market was operational on industrial department land but the civic body has not made adequate arrangements for the market for a long time. The market is a great source of income for the corporation and still, it was functioning out of a temporary place.

More than 200 small and big stores are operated in the market and the traders are facing a crisis of livelihood due to the lack of permanent arrangement of the cattle market. According to the chief municipal officer, the issue has not been resolved yet due to the lack of adequate space in town.

CMO Balram Bhure said that the market was earlier operated on industrial department land and has been shifted behind the Polytechnic College due to construction work on the land. He further said that efforts are being made to operate the market without any interruptions at a permanent place.

A contractor Sanjay Sharma received the contract for the market for Rs 1.15 crore. He said that they have been allotted a temporary place behind the college due to the construction work. He further said that the lack of water and electricity supply has made it difficult for the traders to be present. He demanded the administration to resolve the issue at the earliest as they are facing inconvenience due to the lack of shed and parking area.

MLA Sachin Birla said that a permanent and suitable place will be selected to establish the animal market after discussing with the traders, public representatives, and municipal administration.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:18 PM IST