Sailana: Student kills self after alleged torture by teacher

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Reportedly depressed due to continuous harassment and alleged torture by a school teacher, a class 7 student who was studying at a private school in Sailana tehsil of Ratlam district, died by suicide after consuming poisonous substance on Wednesday.

As per details, a 17-year-old girl student from Sailana died after consuming poisonous substance on Wednesday morning. Tension prevailed in the area, when locals including her parents sat on a dharna after placing the body of the deceased in front of Sailana police station. Raising slogans, the parents accused school teacher Aashish Patidar for harassing their child and forcing her to take the extreme step. They also accused that the teacher used to regularly call and mentally harass her due to which she committed suicide after consuming poison.

Witnessing resentment among local residents and parents, the suspected teacher was taken into custody and his mobile phone seized. While pacifying the protesters, Sailana SHO Shivmangal Singh Sengar assured that the suicide case will be fairly investigated and stern action would be taken against the teacher if found guilty in the case. A police investigation is on in the case.

Following which, locals along with the deceased parents agreed to remove the dead body from police station and take it to perform the last rites.

Read Also Congress storms into power in Sailana panchayat