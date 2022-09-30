Congress storms into power in Sailana panchayat

Representative Image |

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): With nine out of total 15 councillor seats, the Congress stormed into power here in Sailana gram panchayat in Ratlam district.

Notably, Sailana was considered to be a stronghold of Congress in the state and once again the Congress proved it correct by getting an absolute majority. All credits goes to the strategy of MLA Harshvijay Gehlot.

Congress candidates emerged victorious on nine seats, four for BJP and the remaining two to the independent candidates.

Earlier, the BJP had made every possible effort to break the jinx and capture the council for the first time but those proved insufficient. Many believed that six rebels from BJP who contested against their party will play spoilsport for the party.

It is to be mentioned that in all the elections held after the year 1999-2000, the election of the president of the civic body has been direct and general voters elect their president.

The biggest feature of this entire election was the participation of the administration and all the parties, due to which peaceful voting was held. There were also two candidates from the public who are husband and wife, in which one got only one vote and the other 26 votes, Both could not save their deposits.

