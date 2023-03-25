Rs 5L protection money demanded  from spa owner, five arrested

Mumbai: On the run for 28 years, man held in fake share certificate case | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons were arrested for demanding Rs 5 lakh as protection money from a spa owner in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Friday. Police claimed that they were caught while they were planning a robbery at a petrol pump.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the joint team of the crime branch and the Vijay Nagar police arrested Arun Malviya, Sagar Gehlot, Yashraj Rathore, Lakhan Kumawat and

Sumit Khande from near Muktidham while they were allegedly planning a robbery at a petrol pump. Two pistols, two live cartridges, two knives and an iron rod were recovered from them.

The accused allegedly told the police that a person, who runs a spa near Medanta Hospital was also threatened by them. The accused had entered his spa and had threatened the owner by showing a gun and a knife on March 20. The accused had later demanded Rs 5 lakh as protection money from him over the phone. In this case, the police registered a case.

Police said that accused Arun was earlier booked for his involvement in extortion, Arms Act case, Excise Act case, assault, threatening and NSA. Sagar also has some criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in the city. Three cases are registered against

Yashran and four against Lakhan at various police stations.