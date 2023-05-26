Resident of 39 villages allowed to pay property tax by giving ownership papers

Indore Municipal Corporation | Times Of India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief to residents of 39 villages that came under the municipal limits, the civic body has allowed them to pay their property tax by furnishing their ownership document instead of registry.

Earlier, registration document was mandatory for opening of property account but in the case of 39 villages IMC has relaxed this rule.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, “We have obtained the list of people who have property ownership for mutation on the account of death of family members.”

The letter issued by the additional commissioner (revenue) said that it had demanded that the residents should make available documents related to the ownership of the properties (registry, loan book) etc.

In this regard, a list of survey of the population of the said 39 villages was sought from the office of additional collector.

Therefore, in this regard, all the in-charge assistant revenue officers are directed that according to the list of 39 villages located in the limits of Municipal Corporation, property tax accounts of the properties coming under it shall be surveyed and they be allowed to pay their property tax on of furnish of ownership document instead of registry.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: District Congress getting ready for assembly polls in Sehore