Ratlam: Skipping nearest center to get jabs declared an offense

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): If any person above 18 avails anti-Covid vaccination at a centre other than the centre which is nearest to their residence, then it will be considered an offence.

For controlling the pandemic Covid-19 in the district home delivery of grocery items and loading unloading of material shall remain fully banned with effect from May 23 till further orders.

Collector Kumar Purushottam declared the above decision while reviewing Covid-19 situation in the district, during a video conference with officials and cops on Thursday evening.

Purushottam directed the CEOs of Janpad Panchayats to obtain information of Covid-19 situation from the members of the village Crisis Management Committee through WhatsApp groups and chalk out a strategy accordingly.