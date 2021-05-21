Bhopal: Meditate, it will free you from all ills, say experts on World Meditation Day

Neeta Didi, director, Brahma Kumaris, Sukh Shanti Bhavan, Neelbad, Bhopal

Meditation frees you from fear

“Meditation boosts will power. It frees you from fear. It keeps negativity away. It strengthens your immune system. It makes you feel happy. It is relevant and useful in Covid times, especially for people who are in home quarantine or home isolation. Meditation does not change the situation. It only changes the way you look at the situation. It prepares you mentally to deal with the situation. It teaches you how to survive, how to fight against odds. Meditation is about self-realisation. It is a free medicine.

And it has nothing to do with your religion. Whether you are a Hindu or a Muslim or a Christian, you can meditate and it will help you. We have been running online courses of seven-day duration for past one year to teach people how to meditate. Each batch has 150-200 participants. We have conducted more than 100 courses so far and thousands of people in India and abroad have benefited from them. The course is free of cost.”