Bhopal: Meditate, it will free you from all ills, say experts on World Meditation Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Covid pandemic has claimed not only human lives but also mental wellbeing of people. It has given rise to anxiety, depression, stress, fear, insomnia and negativity etc. And these are leading to physical problems like high blood pressure, higher blood glucose levels.
On World Meditation Day, which is observed on May 21, Free Press asked experts how meditation can help people to cope with the situation. They said meditation is an invaluable means to deal with mental and physical problems resulting from second wave of Covid pandemic. It is a medicine, which is free. And it is very easy to do, they added.
Neeta Didi, director, Brahma Kumaris, Sukh Shanti Bhavan, Neelbad, Bhopal
Meditation frees you from fear
“Meditation boosts will power. It frees you from fear. It keeps negativity away. It strengthens your immune system. It makes you feel happy. It is relevant and useful in Covid times, especially for people who are in home quarantine or home isolation. Meditation does not change the situation. It only changes the way you look at the situation. It prepares you mentally to deal with the situation. It teaches you how to survive, how to fight against odds. Meditation is about self-realisation. It is a free medicine.
And it has nothing to do with your religion. Whether you are a Hindu or a Muslim or a Christian, you can meditate and it will help you. We have been running online courses of seven-day duration for past one year to teach people how to meditate. Each batch has 150-200 participants. We have conducted more than 100 courses so far and thousands of people in India and abroad have benefited from them. The course is free of cost.”
Pawan Guru, yoga teacher
It lowers your blood pressure
“The corona pandemic has made people anxious, worried and stressed. Educational institutions are closed, people fear that they may contract the disease, many have lost their jobs. If you meditate, your body secretes hormones, which make you feel positive. It lowers your blood pressure and blood sugar levels by reducing your stress. It is very easy to meditate. Just choose a quiet corner of your house. You can sit on the floor, on your bed or on a chair.
Close your eyes and start chanting a mantra, say Om. Or you can play soft instrumental music. Breathe deeply. Keep your face smiling. Begin with 10-minute sessions and then gradually increase the duration. I have uploaded videos on my YouTube channel on how to deal with the current situation. They get around 8,000 views every day. Meditation has no religion.”
Aarti Sinha, sound healer
You will feel happy, positive
“People are currently confined to their homes. Children are not going to schools. Elders are working from their homes. We are losing our dear ones to the disease. We all are stressed. Stress can cause more than a hundred different kinds of diseases including hypertension and diabetes. Meditation won’t end the pandemic. It will only make you view it differently. Just sit at a silent place, chant any mantra and focus on your breathing. You can chant any mantra. You will see the results within days. Your temperament will improve, your relationships with others will improve.
You will feel happy, positive and confident. You will feel that you would be able to conquer problems. Let us all resolve to devote a few minutes every day to meditation. It will free your mind of tension and negativity, just as brushing your teeth frees your mouth of dirt. I conduct free and paid healing sessions, especially for those with comorbidities like cancer and diabetes. I have reached out to over 2,000 people in India and abroad including Brazil, Europe and America through online classes.”
