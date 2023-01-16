e-Paper Get App
Ratlam: Rape accused Dodiyar arrested from Rajasthan

According to the police, accused Dodiyar had been hiding in the forests of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Special team of Ratlam police arrested JAYS founding member Kamleshwar Dodiyar from Dugarpur region of Rajasthan in connection with sexual exploitation of 29-year-old woman.

Dodiyar was on the run since November 21, 2022 after a woman from a tribal-dominated village in Sailana tehsil of Ratlam district lodged a complaint accusing him of sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage. Police even announced reward of Rs 3,000 on him. He was booked under sections 376(2)(n), 469, 506, 294, 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

On Sunday, an informed told the police that Dodiyar was hiding in Dungarpur area. The team under the leadership of Sailana station in-charge Ayub Khan reached the spot and arrested him.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

