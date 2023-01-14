Madhya Pradesh: St Joseph’s wins inter-school sports competition in Ratlam

FP Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Four-day long 23rd Khel Chetna Mela (KCM), an inter-school sports competition, under the auspices of Krida Bharti and Chetanya Kashyap Foundation, concluded here. MP and co-treasurer of BJP Sudhir Gupta presided over the concluding programme while BJP district in-charge Pradeep Pandey, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana and BJP district unit president Rajendra Singh Lunera were special guests. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap presided over the programme.

Prize distribution also took place in the programme. The best school trophy was begged by Saint Joseph’s convent Senior Secondary school. While speaking MP Sudhir Gupta termed Khel Chetna Mela as “Maha Abhiyan” to promote sports amongst school students which has expanded in nearby districts Mandsaur and Neemuch too.

While presiding MLA and CKF chairman Chetanya Kashyap said that in the 23rd KCM, about seven thousand students of one hundred schools participated. Krida Bharti district President Gopal Majawadia gave a welcome speech while secretary KCM organising committee Mukesh Jain gave a vote of thanks.

