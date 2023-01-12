Madhya Pradesh: Philosophy and ideals of Swawi Vivekanand shared with students in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Mass Surya Namaskar and Pranayam were performed at Excellent School on Thursday in Ratlam to mark National Youth Day to commemorate birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

District education officer KC Sharma, principal of Excellent School SubhashKumawat welcomed the guests with a bouquet. Mayor Prahlad Patel, vice president of district panchayat Keshubhai Ninama, councillor Anita Katare, CEO district panchayat Jamuna Bhide, assistant director education Laxman Deora were present as chief guests.

The program was inaugurated by chief guests garlanding portrait of Goddess Saraswati and Swami Vivekananda. Mayor in his address, shared philosophy and the ideals for which Swawi Vivekanand lived and worked as an inspiration for Indian youth. Sharing importance of yoga/Surya Namaskar, he added that it helps to calm mind, fights stress, improves concentration, and builds endurance. Dr Poornima Sharma conducted the program while Excellent School principal SubhashKumawat proposed a vote of thanks.

Apart from this, Surya Namaskar was organised in various institutions and organisations. On this day programs of collective Surya Namaskar are organised across the country.