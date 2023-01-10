Madhya Pradesh: Olympian Malik inaugurates four-day Khel Chetna Mela in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik inaugurated 23rd Khel Chetna Mela (KCM) here on Monday. The four-day event is being organised under the joint aegis of Krida Bharti and Chetanya Kashyap Foundation (CKF).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Malik called upon the students to set a target and focus on it. Determine a target and then put all possible efforts to achieve it, said the Olympian. Stating that sports helps in keeping fit mentally and physically, the wrestler said that every student should take up sports as it builds self-confidence and teaches life skills like teamwork, leadership. She further said in the beginning of her career as a wrestler she used to take part in the sports events like Khel Chetna Mela and this helped her in reaching the Olympics.

Presiding over the inaugural programme, Ratlam city MLA and CKF founder Chetanya Kashyap said that there is a lot of enthusiasm in the students towards KCM and this shows that they have capability to succeed in the field of sports too.

National organizational secretary Krida Bharti Prasad Mahankar, MP Guman Singh Damor, Ratlam Mayor Prahalad Pateland SP Abhishek Tiwari also addressed the gathering. Krida Bharti district president Gopal Majawadia gave a welcome speech. Abdul Salam Khokhar conducted the programme, while secretary KCM Mukesh Jain gave vote of thanks.