Ratlam: Public meetings in city can be held at only 3 places

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Election meetings in Ratlam city for the Ratlam Municipal Corporation elections can be held only at three public places in the city. According to official information, District Elections Officer Narendra Suryavanshi in an order today has earmarked three places for holding public meetings in the city which are : (1) Pologround (2) Vidhayak Sabhagrih and (3) Triveni Mela area.

According to the procedure laid down by the district election officer, prior permission for holding public meetings will have to be obtained from SDO (Revenue ) and prescribed charges will have to be deposited at the Ratlam Municipal Corporation office for holding public meetings at these three places.

Meanwhile, the process for accepting the nomination papers for Ratlam Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies' elections in the district will commence from June 11 and will end on June 18 for which necessary preparations have been made by the district election office. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on June 20 while the last date of withdrawal of nomination paper is June 22.

Meanwhile, training for the elections expenses accounting management for the civic body’s elections was held today. While speaking at the training session, Election observer Dr Ashok Kumar Bhargav directed that close watch should be kept on the election expenses being incurred by the candidates. Joint collector Abhishek Gehlot, nodal officer Tarun Tripathi and district master trainer Dr Suresh Kataria were also present. A total of more than 75 officials and employees were imparted training today for Civic body elections' expenses accounting management in the district.