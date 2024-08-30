 Ratlam Division Leads Railway Modernization With Advanced Electronic Interlocking System
Friday, August 30, 2024
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam division is set to transform railway operations by replacing traditional electrical signalling with a state-of-the-art electronic interlocking (EI) system. This upgrade aims to enhance both safety and efficiency across the network.

Currently, 70 out of 103 interlocked railway stations in the division have been equipped with the EI system, marking significant progress with 25 installations completed in just the past two years. The electronic interlocking system plays a crucial role in ensuring the safe operation of trains by virtually eliminating the risk of human error.

By offering precise control over train movements, the EI system greatly reduces the likelihood of accidents caused by conflicting routes, incorrect signals or human errors. The system’s advanced technology integrates with computer screens, making it more user-friendly for station masters compared to traditional panels and minimising issues related to button malfunctions. The benefits of the EI system are extensive. It not only enhances safety but also allows for increased train speeds and improved operational efficiency.

Additionally, the system can be seamlessly integrated with advanced shielding technology and a Centralised Traffic Control System (CTC), optimising operations and cutting down on operational time. With plans to equip the remaining stations with the EI system, the Ratlam division is making significant strides towards modernising its railway infrastructure.

This upgrade is expected to handle growing passenger traffic and freight volumes more effectively, marking a pivotal investment for the future of Indian Railways. The electronic interlocking system represents a major advancement in railway technology, setting a new standard for safety and efficiency in the sector.

