Ratlam: Barkheda Kala villagers face drinking water shortage amid corona, have only 1 tube well to quench thirst

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): People of Barkheda Kala are reeling under water drinking water shortage for past three months. Amid pandemic, they are forced to gather at the only tube well available to draw water maintaining none of the Covid norms. In such a situation, the infection spread is inevitable, say observers.

Barkheda Kala residents have been receiving drinking water under Nal Jal Yojana but since last three months people are not being provided drinking water. There are two tube wells in the village and out of them one is non-functional due to which women gather at one tube well to fetch water without masks and without any social distancing.

As villagers avoid maintaining cleanliness in the village, the state government teams go door-to-door to raise awareness about hygiene and vaccination. But there are many people in the village who have not been vaccinated. It has been more than a month that people above 45 years have received first dose of vaccine and are still waiting for the second dose.